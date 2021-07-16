Advertisement

Two arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to undercover detectives

Justin Gardner-Edelman, 22 (left) and Roman McGregor, 23 (right).
Justin Gardner-Edelman, 22 (left) and Roman McGregor, 23 (right).(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are facing charges after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said they sold fentanyl-laced pills to undercover detectives.

The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested Justin Gardner-Edelman, 22, on July 15. Roman McGregor, 23, was arrested July 16.

The sheriff’s office said undercover detectives purchased nearly 200 prescription pills from the two over the course of two months. The purchased pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Gardner-Edelman faces a total 14 felony charges including: four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales; four counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance; and two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

McGregor faces eight felony charges including: two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales; two counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance; and two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid that has been associated with numerous recent overdose deaths in Washoe County, the sheriff’s office said.

