Advertisement

Tamarack Fire burning south of Markleeville

An image of the Tamarack Fire from the Alert Tahoe camera.
An image of the Tamarack Fire from the Alert Tahoe camera.(Alert Tahoe)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Fire crews are responding to the Tamarack Fire burning in California’s Alpine County south of Markleeville.

As of 3:45 p.m. on July 16, crews were still trying to reach the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said no structures are threatened.

The Tamarack Fire started July 4 but apparently increased winds in the last few days stirred it up, the U.S. Forest Service said.

It is estimated to be 37 acres.

The Tamarack Fire is on Toiyabe National Forest land and it is separate from the Henry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Crews regain control of area where Beckwourth Complex escaped containment
A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno

Latest News

Pedestrian safety
Reno police issue 55 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
The Basque Festival is back!
54th Annual Basque Festival is back
Reno Police are investigating a murder on Evelyn Way
Reno Police investigating murder on Evelyn Way; deceased identified
Ronald Bolen on Boundary Peak
Missing man sought in Esmeralda County near the California border
Dog participates in best costume competition at Art Paws.
Doggone fun at Art Paws this Sunday