Tamarack Fire burning south of Markleeville

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Fire crews are responding to the Tamarack Fire burning in California’s Alpine County south of Markleeville.

As of 3:45 p.m. on July 16, crews were still trying to reach the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said no structures are threatened.

The Tamarack Fire started July 4 but apparently increased winds in the last few days stirred it up, the U.S. Forest Service said.

It is estimated to be 37 acres.

The Tamarack Fire is on Toiyabe National Forest land and it is separate from the Henry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

