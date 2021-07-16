Search on for credit card fraud suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the female who used someone else’s credit card to purchase items at Walmart in Carson City.

Detectives with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office were first notified of the fraudulent charges on July 6, 2021. Bank statements showed several fraudulent purchases on the credit card at the Walmart in Carson City.

Investigators tracked down a suspect through video surveillance. She is described as wearing black jogging pants, blue shirt with a blue sweatshirt wrapped around her shoulders, green camo baseball hat and black sunglasses. Investigators said she purchased several items with the stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775)283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

