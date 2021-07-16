Advertisement

San Francisco Bay Area urges residents to wear masks indoors

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Bay Area health officials are urging residents to again wear masks inside public buildings, offices or businesses regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

The counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley stopped short of requiring masks indoors. But they said Friday that wearing them will ensure all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings.

The region stopped requiring those who have been vaccinated to wear a mask indoors last month when California fully reopened its economy and did away with capacity limits for indoor businesses and restaurants.

