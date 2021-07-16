Reno Police investigating murder on Evelyn Way

Advertisement

Reno Police are investigating a murder on Evelyn Way(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspicious death in Reno is being investigated as a murder.

Reno Police responded to the apartment on Eveyln Way at 2:20 P.M. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 on reports of an unresponsive person.

Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit have taken over the case as a murder investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of their family.

Secret Witness is offering a $2500 Reward. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

