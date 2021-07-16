Missing man sought in Esmeralda County near the California border
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) -The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing in the Boundary Peak area near the California Border.
Ronald Bolen was last seen in the White Mountain Wilderness area on July 13.
Bolen is described as 6 feet tall and about 210 pounds with a shaved head.
The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the search but no one was available to comment on the current search status.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.