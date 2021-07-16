Advertisement

Missing man sought in Esmeralda County near the California border

Ronald Bolen on Boundary Peak
Ronald Bolen on Boundary Peak(Bolen Family)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) -The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing in the Boundary Peak area near the California Border.

Ronald Bolen was last seen in the White Mountain Wilderness area on July 13.

Bolen is described as 6 feet tall and about 210 pounds with a shaved head.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the search but no one was available to comment on the current search status.

