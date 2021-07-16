Advertisement

Life Changes hosting hygiene drive

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Providing necessities to those working towards a brighter future. Life Changes is looking for your donations to fuel its hygiene drive.

The agency has grown to 11 properties throughout Washoe County, helping men and women with re-entry, safe house locations, sober and transitional living and more. Many times, after someone leaves the hospital, homelessness or jail, they often have very little of their own.

That is where you come in. From toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant, -feminine hygiene products, makeup, and other daily necessities…your donations will be a huge help!

“We get them on their feet, we get them enrolled in school, that’s one of the positive things we try to do with each and every one of them and then they get a job and slowly start working themselves back into society and eventually move out on their own and get their own apartment, “Lisa Moore explains, she’s the president of the non-profit.

There are two drop off locations. Flirty Lash at 180 West Peckham Lane, Suite 1060 or at one of Life Changes properties, 529 West Second Street, you will see a locked box to place the items.

You can also give money by donating at https://www.thelifechangecenter.org/donations/

