Advertisement

Las Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer

Family members of Byron Williams, from left, niece Teena Acree, brother Ellis Magee, niece...
Family members of Byron Williams, from left, niece Teena Acree, brother Ellis Magee, niece Marcia Wells, sister Robyn Williams, and sister Tina Lewis-Stevenson hold up a picture of Byron Williams during a news conference, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. The family of 50-year-old Byron Williams, whose death in Las Vegas police custody after a bicycle chase in 2019 was ruled a homicide, is suing the city and four officers they accuse of wrongful death and civil rights violations. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights violations.

Attorney Ben Crump said Thursday that Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered.

Williams was handcuffed and complained that he couldn’t breathe before he died in September 2019, almost nine months before Floyd was killed in Minnesota. Crump says the case shows the urgent need for police reform across this country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
Containment reduced on Beckwourth Complex Fire
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno
Woman to swim Lake Tahoe to break world record
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
The Washoe county Sheriff's Office released these security camera photographs of suspected...
Detectives seek vehicle burglary crew ID; reward offered

Latest News

Providing necessities to those working towards a brighter future. Life Changes is looking for...
Life Changes hosting hygiene drive
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Congress discusses wildfires
Western US Members of Congress Address Wildfire
Movers arrive with Sonya Carroll's belongings
After a long wait in an empty house, she has her life back