KOLO ATE: Paolo’s Italian Deli

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Paolo’s Italian Deli is now open on Moana Lane in Reno.

“It really is a dream come true,” said owner Jason Winters.

Winters spent his youth working in the old Paolo’s Deli back in the early to mid-90′s.

“I was peeling olives and rolling pasta and just fell in love with the family business,” added Winters.

A family that not only owned the old Paolo’s, but later Portofino. And originally opened La Famiglia. You’ll now find some of the same food made famous in those locations; made with the same recipes. Like the Eggplant Parmesan, which is cooked a little differently than in most other restaurants.

“We roast it,” explained Winters. “So we roast the eggplant medallions. Layer it like a lasagna; bake it off. And then when you order it, we throw it right back in the oven again. So it’s kind of a triple-bake eggplant. And it just intensifies all that flavor.”

And their pasta salad is also pretty unique.

“It’s angel hair pasta. Salt, garlic, pepper. Olive oil, tomato, basil. That’s it,” said Winters. “The most simple things tend to be the best.”

His best-loved sandwich is the Italian Stallion, made with a Porchetta that he prepares himself.

“Porchetta is a big flat pork belly, I roll a pork loin in it with a bunch of herbs and spices. I roast it for about 4 or 5 hours. And it just becomes this pinwheel of pork-awesomeness,” added Winters.

There’s also lot of prepared dishes located in the front counter, like salads and take-home pasta items. You can also buy high-end cheese and cold cuts.

It’s a place Winters has wanted to open since the original Paolo’s closed down about 25 years ago. It’s a nod to the past, and a tribute to his uncle.

“Everything I ever learned is from him,” admitted Winters. “I’ll drive past Moana just to look at the sign. And it’s so surreal, I guess. Like walking in here, unlocking the door and seeing this place for what it is, is really my vision here. And it’s really cool.”

Paolo’s Italian Deli is located in Lakeside Crossing at 900 West Moana Lane. It’s open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday-Friday. And 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

