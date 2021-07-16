Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
US 395 open again; Beckwourth Complex now 157 square miles
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Woman to swim Lake Tahoe to break world record

Latest News

People from south Reno donated 200 care packages to firefighters at Station 12.
Care packages donated to firefighters
A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby gorilla and hippopotamus born one day apart
Fatal crash graphic
Woman dies in Sparks after her vehicle hits a light pole
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters