Cuban native reacts to countrywide protests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Since Sunday, July 11, rare protests have been held all over Cuba against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rosa Gonzales lives in Reno and was born in Cuba. She moved to the United States at 33 years old. She left behind her parents, other family members, and a country she calls corrupt.

“They hide the deaths, they hide that they don’t have medications, they don’t have resources, and they have nothing,” said Gonzales.

She said she has been watching her island and cities around the globe protesting. Gonzales said it isn’t just because of their growing COVID and economic crisis, but also because there are larger issues that are raising concerns.

“They are asking for freedom, they don’t even care about food, they don’t even ask for medication, they aren’t asking for that, they need freedom,” Gonzales explained.

The protests in Cuba have marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment in the tightly controlled country’s recent history. Gonzales said she’s worried about those who choose to retaliate.

“The people in the streets, the younger generations, they are the ones that are fighting this war and they won’t win, they will get killed and they will kill them all,” said Gonzales.

The island of Cuba has suffered the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration. Gonzales added, Cuban authorities are keeping the medications, food, and money to themselves.

“Nobody knows what’s going on because they hide it, they don’t want people to panic, but people around the world are getting to know the Cuban reality,” Gonzales explained.

Gonzales demands an end to the dictatorship and she would like help from the United States to save the lives of so many.

