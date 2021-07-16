Advertisement

Cuban native reacts to countrywide protests

Gonzales says, “they are hiding the number of deaths in my country”
By Abel Garcia
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:11 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Since Sunday, July 11, rare protests have been held all over Cuba against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rosa Gonzales lives in Reno and was born in Cuba. She moved to the United States at 33 years old. She left behind her parents, other family members, and a country she calls corrupt.

“They hide the deaths, they hide that they don’t have medications, they don’t have resources, and they have nothing,” said Gonzales.

She said she has been watching her island and cities around the globe protesting. Gonzales said it isn’t just because of their growing COVID and economic crisis, but also because there are larger issues that are raising concerns.

“They are asking for freedom, they don’t even care about food, they don’t even ask for medication, they aren’t asking for that, they need freedom,” Gonzales explained.

The protests in Cuba have marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment in the tightly controlled country’s recent history. Gonzales said she’s worried about those who choose to retaliate.

“The people in the streets, the younger generations, they are the ones that are fighting this war and they won’t win, they will get killed and they will kill them all,” said Gonzales.

The island of Cuba has suffered the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration. Gonzales added, Cuban authorities are keeping the medications, food, and money to themselves.

“Nobody knows what’s going on because they hide it, they don’t want people to panic, but people around the world are getting to know the Cuban reality,” Gonzales explained.

Gonzales demands an end to the dictatorship and she would like help from the United States to save the lives of so many.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
US 395 open again; Beckwourth Complex now 157 square miles
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno
A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs

Latest News

People from south Reno donated 200 care packages to firefighters at Station 12.
Care packages donated to firefighters
Fatal crash graphic
Woman dies in Sparks after her vehicle hits a light pole
Mountain of donations collected to help firefighters battle Beckwourth Complex Fire
Mountain of donations collected to help firefighters battle Beckwourth Complex Fire
A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
US 395 open again; Beckwourth Complex now 157 square miles