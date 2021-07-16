Clark County recommending masks for everyone indoors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Southern Nevada Health District is now recommended that everyone in Clark County wear masks indoors, whether vaccinated or not.

The COVID positivity rate has been increasing in Clark County.

In a statement released by the Southern Nevada Health District reads, “the Health District’s recommendation to wear masks in crowded public settings, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos, is a step to fully utilize the tools we have available to stop the pandemic.”

Health experts advise that anyone who is sick should stay home, and get tested if you have symptoms related to COVID-19. People who are unvaccinated should get tested if they take part in activities like flying or attending mass gatherings.

If you would like to get a COVID vaccination, you can find a list of vaccination sites by county at ImmunizeNevada.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.