Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Crews regain control of area where Beckwourth Complex escaped containment
A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno

Latest News

Justin Gardner-Edelman, 22 (left) and Roman McGregor, 23 (right).
Two arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to undercover detectives
Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18...
New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
San Francisco Bay Area urges residents to wear masks indoors
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now