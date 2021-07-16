Bipartisan caucus tackles wildfire threat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a rare issue that can bridge the divide in Washington these days, but--for a group of congressmen-- the threat of wildfires may be that exception.

They call themselves the Wildfire Caucus, representatives from Western states who are seeking common ground with members of the opposing party in the face of a common threat.

That threat--wildfire--some thing their states, their districts are facing this very moment, this summer, this year.

“As wildfires continue to increase in size and intensity we’re seeing wildfire years instead of wildfire seasons,” says Rep. Joe Neguse (D) Colorado.

And all expectations are it will only get worse.

<“It’s going to be worse this year than last year, says California Democrat John Garamendi, “even though in the last years we’ve had the largest fires ever in California and we will again.”

Four members of the caucus held a virtual press briefing Thursday. There were no promises of quick fixes, but the roots of the issues and the direction of their efforts were clear,

“I think what we all see is this patchwork of government agencies, government policies, public land ownership, private land ownership,” said Rep. John Curtis (R) Utah. “You can see the difficulty of establishing policy that reaches across all of these different jurisdictions.”

Among the targeted changes, increased funding for the U-S Forest Service, increased staffing and better pay for firefighters.

They also cited new resources that could be tapped, among them increased usage of National Guard transport planes as tankers and satellite imagery.

But there’s a sense none of this will be easy, especially in today’s Washington. A bill supported by Curtis and Senator Mitt Romney contains some new targeting funding that could help. Senator Romney has suggested it could be incorporated in the big infrastructure package. Curtis wasn’t so sure.

It’s really hard to say if we’ll support it because it changes every day and we don’t have the details of it.”

The work of the Wildfire Caucus may just beginning. The problem in front of them, they fear, will only get worse.

“Climate change is getting ahead of us,” said Garamendi. “and the history of the forest not being properly managed. All of those things added together is creating a very serious problem for all of us.”)

