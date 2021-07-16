Advertisement

After a long wait in an empty house, she has her life back

Movers arrive with Sonya Carroll's belongings
Movers arrive with Sonya Carroll's belongings(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New information about a story we brought you a few weeks ago.

Sonya Carroll moved from central California to Reno... and after three weeks... was still waiting for a moving company to deliver her household goods.

When we first met her, the only furnishings in her new home were an inflatable mattress and two patio chairs, items she bought at a local Wal-Mart, so she’d have something to sleep on and sit on. That was it.

She’d left her former home with only a collection of house plants and several changes of clothing. Everything else was in the possession of movers, who she’d hired on line. Frustrated and angry, her calls to the moving company brought no news of delivery.

We can now report she finally received her belongings, The delivery itself was not without its problems and there are continuing issues with the transaction.

But for all the stress, she’s grateful for the help she received from some of our viewers.

One couple even took her on a shopping trip to help her buy some basic furnishings.

Those items--including a futon couch-bed and a television set can now be returned or donated to others.

Now her main focus is unpacking.

