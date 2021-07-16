54th Annual Basque Festival is back

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Basque Festival is back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel it last year.

Two months ago, the Basque membership board got word they would be part of the Artown calendar. They didn’t waste any time to coordinate.

Festival and board member, Alison Marvel, says this is a great event for the community.

“It’s an amazing community of people like I said, and we love who we are and we want to be able to share it with so many more people. Yeah, that’s what you can count on. You can count on good drinks, good food, and good music,” Marvel said.

You can expect exhibitions for people of all ages. There will be dancing, weight lifting, Basque eats, and authentic live Basque music.

The Basque community is ready to be together again. Marvel described what it means to have this cultural celebration. “It’s a big deal for us. If you’ve been to Spain you can see our people are a joining group, we like to be around other people, and during the pandemic, it was really hard to not be together. To have our community support us to celebrate, it means the world.”

The 54th annual Basque festival will be from 8 AM until 8:30 PM, Saturday, July 17 at Idlewild Park.

