Woman to swim Lake Tahoe to break world record

NCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman named Haydeé Acebo says she’s going to swim 21 miles from Lake Tahoe’s south shore to the north in water temperatures estimated to be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit and she expects to be in the water between 12 to 17-plus hours.

This will be a solo non-stop non-wetsuit night swim.

If she pulls this off it would set a world record as the first Latina to swim the length of Lake Tahoe.

Haydeé says she is also swimming to raise funds for 21 different causes including cancer awareness, human trafficking, and mental health. These causes are the main driving force for her training, and ultimately, swim success.

”The idea to start this swim came out after three of my friends died within one week in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Haydeé says. You can imagine the pain I felt but I had two choices: stay depressed or make a change for myself and the community. I chose the second option.”

A kickoff event was held Wednesday, July 14 at Sierra Verde Group along 797 Southwood Blvd., Incline Village, Nevanda.

Click here for access to a GoFundMe account associated with Haydeé's swim.

Haydeé loves open water swimming. Recent events include swimming from Alcatraz Island, crossing Donner Lake in California, and swimming across the width of Lake Tahoe for a relay event, in addition to other swim races in the area. “Open water swimming keeps me connected with nature while adding a big physical and mental challenge,” she says.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.