Advertisement

West McCarran on-ramp to I-80 getting a traffic meter

The West McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80.
The West McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80.(Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80 in west Reno is getting a ramp meter to control traffic entering the freeway, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday.

NDOT had no timeline, only saying it would be “activated in future months as network connectivity and testing are completed.”

It follows ramp meters already installed at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Avenue.

NDOT said drivers will see shoulder closures in the West McCarran Boulevard on-ramp area as the meter is installed.

A traffic meter improves eastbound traffic flow, NDOT said. Drivers on he on-ramp follow the red and green lights at the top of the ramp before merging into traffic.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
Containment reduced on Beckwourth Complex Fire
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno
Woman to swim Lake Tahoe to break world record
Coronavirus Delta variant
Delta variant: 53 new cases, 1 new death in Washoe County
The Washoe county Sheriff's Office released these security camera photographs of suspected...
Detectives seek vehicle burglary crew ID; reward offered

Latest News

Carson City Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash on Valley Street where a male pedestrian was...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Carson City
I-80 West to I-580 South Big Squeeze
NDOT suspends some road projects for July 4th weekend
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Reno Police investigates a crash near the intersection of Wells Ave. and Cheney St.
Reno Police investigating crash on Wells Avenue