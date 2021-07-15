West McCarran on-ramp to I-80 getting a traffic meter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to Interstate 80 in west Reno is getting a ramp meter to control traffic entering the freeway, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday.

NDOT had no timeline, only saying it would be “activated in future months as network connectivity and testing are completed.”

It follows ramp meters already installed at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Avenue.

NDOT said drivers will see shoulder closures in the West McCarran Boulevard on-ramp area as the meter is installed.

A traffic meter improves eastbound traffic flow, NDOT said. Drivers on he on-ramp follow the red and green lights at the top of the ramp before merging into traffic.

