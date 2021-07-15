WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman is facing several felony charges, accused of breaking into a Sun Valley dental office, stealing more than $22,000 in cash and checks, and performing tooth extractions without a license.

The burglary happened May 3, 2021 on Sun Valley Boulevard. Deputies responded to an after-hours alarm call and found an open door and a broken window. They also found a total of $22,861 in cash and checks stolen from a cash drawer.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified an employee of the dental office, 42-year-old Laurel Eich, as a person of interest in the burglary.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Eich had previously performed 13 tooth extractions on one person. Eich admitted to detectives that she performed the medical procedure and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

Eich was arrested on July 14, 2021 on multiple counts: one felony count of Performing Surgery on Another Without a License; one felony count of Burglary of a Business, second (or more) offense; one felony count of Grand Larceny Greater Than $5,000 but Less Than $25,000; three felony counts of Violation of Probation or Condition of a Suspended Sentence; and one gross misdemeanor count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

