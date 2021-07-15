Advertisement

Summer Learning Week: How kids can keep learning during break

Ways to keep your child's engagement up over summer break.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic created even more of a challenge for kids last school year. Putting learning on hold can cause children to back track in their academics.

Parents are encouraged to promote learning. During these summer months, there are simple ways to keep up with the engagement they had in the classroom.

Connections Academy High School’s Principal Christine Dzarnoski says creating a routine for a child’s day during the summer months can make a big difference.

“You want to make sure that you have something kind of pushing you to get moving and so we do encourage them to take those summer school courses so that they can focus on something, if not we encourage them to take part in something in their community,” Principal Dzarnoski said.

Implementing tasks for kids to do throughout their day such as reading, helping out with grocery shopping, or going outside are recommended to keep their engagement levels up.

For more information about Connections Academy, click here.

