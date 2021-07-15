Advertisement

Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs

A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that seriously damaged a home in Wingfield Springs.

The fire was reporter about 8:15 Thursday morning at a home on Peppergrass Drive, just off of Vista Boulevard.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the fire severely damaged the garage and the 2nd floor above it. A fence also suffered damage.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.

