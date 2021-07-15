Nonprofit raising money for two-year-old girl battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nonprofit Savvy Giving by Design is raising money for a local two-year-old girl battling cancer. Savvy Giving by Design plans to renovate Evelyn Fleck’s room.

According to Evelyn’s father, Jonathon Fleck she was diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma in 2020. He said, “She just started to get more and more uncomfortable.” Evelyn started to show signs of regression.

“It seemed like she worked a 40 hour week and she just wanted to sit on the couch and do nothing else.” It prompted Evelyn’s parents to seek medical attention and receive an MRI.

Fleck said, “That’s when they discovered that she had a mass up against her spinal column and inside her spinal cord.” He continued, “Evidently what happens when the baby is forming is that there’s nerve clusters and they end up not being used and they don’t get recycled and they turn into cancerous masses.”

Within days of her diagnosis Evelyn had emergency surgery to remove the mass. “They took a 4.5 inch long tumor that was inside her spinal column, leaving about a hen’s egg sized tumor that was just outside of her spine.”

Fleck said doctors treated the remainder of the mass with two rounds of chemotherapy. The mass shrunk to 75%, but it recently started to grow again.

“She’ll have to have surgery again at the end of this month to remove the rest of the tumor that’s in her body.” Savvy Giving by Design hopes to raise $6,000 to turn the room into an oasis for Evelyn and her brother. “While Evelyn has taken the grunt on the medical side of it. Her older brother Matthew has had to witness everything,” said Fleck.

Although the road to recover is unclear Fleck said staying positive for Evelyn is all that matters

“She is stronger than me in so many ways I can tell already that she’s going to be fine.”

To donate click here.

