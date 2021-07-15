Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations soar in Nevada

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Fueled by continued growth in the spread of the delta variant, Nevada’s average daily number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate all have soared to their highest levels since February.

The 14-day average positivity rate statewide has tripled from 3.4% on June 11 to 10.9% as of Wednesday.

It’s the first time its topped 10% since mid-February.

State health officials said Thursday they’re seeing signs of improvement in the effort to get more Nevadans vaccinated. But nearly half of the state’s eligible residents haven’t been fully vaccinated and at the current rate, it will take until December to reach the goal of 70% statewide.

