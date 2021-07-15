Mountain of donations collected to help firefighters battle Beckwourth Complex Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An entire room packed full of supplies.

Project Bear Hugs’ donation drive for firefighters battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire ended Thursday, and the haul at Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters is substantial.

“We had not gone a five minute period within the last couple of days without someone bringing donations by which is absolutely incredible,” said Project Bear Hugs Founder, Hannah Hoobyar.

Project Bear Hugs is a nonprofit that helps people affected by disasters. Hoobyar, and others, started collecting water, snacks, lotions, wipes, deodorant oral hygiene products and other things earlier in the week. She says many of the volunteer firefighters haven’t had much of a break this summer.

“I know a couple of the people (battling the fire) haven’t taken a shower in weeks. There’s no time,” said Hoobyar.

Donations will not be brought to government or federal agencies that already have resources. On Friday Hoobyar and her team will load up the donations and take them to where they’re needed most.

“We’re going to drop everything off at one of the (confidential) fire districts and they’ve been in contact with the other volunteer stations so those stations can come down (to pick up supplies),” Hoobyar said.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is still not at full containment. It’s unclear how long firefighters will be out battling the blaze.

“We’re going to continue to help them out as much as we can throughout the coming weeks and we’re working on something big as well,” added Hoobyar. “We have an amazing community who is willing to help out and make this all possible.”

