Fire damages homes in northwest Reno

The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: Two families were displaced Wednesday night after a fire damaged their homes in northwest Reno.

It happened in the 1900 block of Tuolumne Drive south of McQueen High School at about 8:52 pm.

One structure burned but there were several units within the structure. Fire crews kept the flames to two units.

Everyone safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews responded to a fire south of McQueen High School in northwest Reoo on Wednesday night.

The call to the 1900 block of Tuolumne Drive came about 8:52 p.m.

Crews battled flames for several minutes.

We have a crew on scene and will update information.

