Fire damages homes in northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: Two families were displaced Wednesday night after a fire damaged their homes in northwest Reno.

It happened in the 1900 block of Tuolumne Drive south of McQueen High School at about 8:52 pm.

One structure burned but there were several units within the structure. Fire crews kept the flames to two units.

Everyone safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

