Defensible space: It really works

Defensible space at Baker Ranch near Doyle, California
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The scene last weekend just off Constantia Road was hair raising as the Beckworth Fire made its way down a mountain range and into ranches just before Doyle.

“The writing was on the wall,” says local rancher Karl Baker. Baker says he had time to move the cattle to a safer place, spray down the roofs of structures, and move equipment and other material out of harm’s way.

But inevitably he had to leave it all behind.

“And it was frightening,” says Baker of leaving the night of July 10. “It was like a jet engine on a freight train. The sound the heat. And when it came on the side of that hill, I got in the car and left,” he says.

Baker said he had no choice But, he felt he had a 50-50 chance of coming back to something. That’s because just three months before, they had cut defensible space between the wild land and the shop where equipment and supplies were stored.

“The only thing that saved it was defensible space,” says Baker.

Not just the outbuilding, but closer to the residence, the cows were safe, and near the home, 80 year old trees burned. They were situated between land covered with sagebrush, and grass and sprinklers on the other side., Defensible space made all the difference.

For the last couple of days Baker has been scouring the property looking for any other damage caused by the wildfire. For now, it’s fencing held up by wooden stakes burned to the ground.

Certainly, Baker will count his losses--but that number won’t be as high as it could have been thanks to defensible space.

https://www.livingwithfire.com/

