Bully’s hosting inaugural Battle of the Beers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Battle of the Beers is happening this week at the Bully’s Sports Bar on Robb Drive in northwest Reno. The two-day event will feature 16 regional beers, all competing for the title of Reno’s Favorite Brew. The lineup of brewers includes Ninkasi Brewing, Saint Archer, Lead Dog Brewing, Hop Valley Brewing Company, Revision, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Founders Brewing Co. and The Brewers Cabinet.

Attendees can buy a wristband ahead of time for $20 or $25 the day of the event, which is good for unlimited samplings. It will also give people access to exclusive giveaways, cornhole, giant Jenga, beer pong, music and a pop-up beer garden. Wristbands can be purchased at any Bully’s location, but the event is only happening at the one on Robb Drive.

The inaugural event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 16 from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

