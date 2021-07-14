Advertisement

You’re invited to a Midtown celebration

Help raise money for the Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence by entering a raffle at this event.
Help raise money for the Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence by entering a raffle at this event.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The South Virginia Plaza in Midtown Celebration is designed to help you get to know some of the local shops, socialize with other locals, and help raise money for the Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence with a raffle.

One ticket is $15 and two costs $20.

The prizes include gift baskets, jewelry, cigars, gift certificates, but you must be present to win.

The community event is Saturday, July 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the South Virginia Plaza near the corner of Virginia Street and Mt. Rose Street.  

“We have artists. We get to have performing art so we’ll have a band. It’ll be Audio Breeze and I’m really excited about that. We’ll have a couple DJ’s. We’ll have wild 102.9,” said event organizer and owner of Beautiful Nails Midtown Reno, Jenes Carter.

All ages are welcome and the CONVO Church is giving out free ice cream.

