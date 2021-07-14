Advertisement

Washoe Co. School Board chooses Joseph Rodriguez to fill open District C seat

Joe Rodriguez is sworn in to the Washoe County School District Trustee C seat.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has chosen Joseph “Joe” Rodriguez to fill the District C seat, vacated by the resignation of Trustee Andrew Caudill.

Rodriguez is a veteran of the Nevada National Guard and served a deployment to Afghanistan. He is currently employed with the State of Nevada Fire Marshall.

Rodriguez was one of six finalists interviewed by the Trustees.

Immediately upon his selection, Rodriguez was sworn in to the office, so that he can participate in the selection process to replace District D Trustee Kurt Thigpen.

Click here to read Joe Rodriguez' application letter for the Washoe Co. School District.

