Used car prices half of new but no bargain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Charlene Manzer says she’s been looking for a used car since her current vehicle konked out. And it hasn’t been easy. “It’s pretty rough,” says Manzer. “Um, the prices are exorbitant,” she says. Manzer thinks she may have found a winner here at Budget Motors. But she is one of the lucky ones.

Affordable used cars are tough to find these days because of lower inventory. Many people are holding on to their cars. The rental car companies sold their inventory off last year to stay afloat. And there’s a supply chain interruption in microchips. That has meant a wait for new cars and some customers decide to go the used car route. It’s the old economic story of supply and demand which has meant the cost of a used car has shot up 30% from last year.

If you think there’s a smokin’ hot deal out there.... “To answer your question typically the answer is going to be no,” says Simon Amadin, owner and manager of Budget Motors.

Amadin says prices won’t stay this high forever. The largest wholesale auto auction in the country would agree, saying buyers paid slightly less for vehicles last month. He expects the cost of a used car to stabilize by the end of this year or early 2022.

Inflation, another contributing factor could be under control by that time as well. Until then he says take one solid step before heading out to the car lot.

“If you or a loved one are definitely in a position to buy a car and you need one, just make sure you do your homework prior,” says Amadin. “Make sure you have a good idea on what you can afford to put down and make sure you can make the monthly payments,” he says.

If you consider yourself a great negotiator and can beat the used car prices at this time, think again. Another trend in the used car business is the internet. Dealers here as well as private car salesmen can see what the going price of a vehicle is and ask for that price. Being able to negotiate a thousand or two off the price of that car is a thing of the past.

Especially now with used car supplies so limited.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.