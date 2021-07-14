Advertisement

Sand Harbor boat ramp closing Sunday for the season

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sand Harbor boat ramp is expected to close for the season Sunday, July 18, 2021 because of low water conditions.

The closure will keep boats from getting damaged during launching and will also protect the end of launch lanes, officials with Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park said.

The boat ramp is three miles south of Incline Village on Highway 28.

The parking lot will remain open for non-motorized, carry-in boat access. Power boaters should use other launch ramps at Lake Tahoe.

The closure will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click here or call the park at 777-831-0494.

