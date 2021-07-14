Rancho San Rafael Regional Park launches dog photo contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rancho San Rafael Regional Park launched its Happiest Dog in the Pasture contest Wednesday. Pet owners have to take a picture of their dog at the park’s dog pasture to be featured on the McCarran Tunnel.

The 290 ft. tunnel will feature not only the winner, but all the different wildlife people see at the park and northern Nevada’s beauty. The tunnel has always been a blank canvas and Park Ranger, Celia Walker said it gets tagged with graffiti dozens of times a year.

Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space is partnering with local muralist Edwin Martinez-Escobar for the mural project.

Walker said the plan is to beautify the area to make it safer and more enjoyable for the public. “Its been proven, we have seen it first hand. If you got a beautiful work on a building, people tend to respect it more and they don’t want to ruin it, so that’s what we are hoping.”

Walker continued, “We just want to draw people in more like a portal to the other sides of the park.” The entire project costs nearly $9,5000. Businesses and individuals can still donate to Martinez-Escobar to help complete the mural.

This week you can also volunteer to help paint the inside portion of the tunnel.

The top 10 photos will be shared on the park’s Facebook page and Martinez-Escobar will pick the winter.

To submit you photo you can email: cwalker@washoecounty.us

To donate: escoo1025@gmail.com

To volunteer: www.ktmb.org/volunteer

The last day to send your photo in is July 21, 2021.

