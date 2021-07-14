Advertisement

Project Bear Hugs collecting donations for Beckwourth Complex firefighters

Donations will be delivered on Friday
By Denise Wong
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project Bear Hugs is collecting donations for firefighters battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California. Hannah Hoobyar, who founded the nonprofit, says she recently got a call from a firefighter’s family saying crews on the front lines needed help. She said, within just a couple of hours, she organized a way to try to get them the donations they need.

She organized a three-day donation drive and contacted the owner of Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters in Sparks, who said donations could be dropped off at his business this week.

“Those firefighters, they don’t get a break,” said Hoobyar. “They don’t get the 9 to 5, they get to work until they have to take a break and then they go sleep in their truck. You know they need these items.”

She said firefighters have requested basic items, that can help them as they continue to work long hours battling the dangerous conditions. Current items being requested are: water, juice, snacks like chips and cookies, lip balms, lotions (aloe vera), baby wipes, deodorant, socks, and toothpaste/toothbrushes.

Colt and Betsy Stewart heard about the collection effort and headed to Costco Tuesday morning to stock up. They arrived at Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters with a vehicle full of supplies to be delivered to firefighters.

“We were trying to figure out what we could do,” said Betsy Stewart. “We can’t fight fires, but we can certainly help the firefighters.”

“We have to help out,” said Colt Stewart. “It’s just important for community members that can to step up and support local firefighters.”

Scott Coleman, who co-owns Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters, was amazed by the community’s response just hours into the donation drive.

“I’ve got a refrigerator dolly that I’ve had to take out a few times to bring in all the water and some of the other treats and snacks, so it’s been awesome,” he said.

The three-day donation drive started on Tuesday, July 13 and will continue through Thursday, July 15. Donations can be dropped off at Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters at 10 Greg Street, #122 in Sparks. Donations will be delivered to firefighters on Friday.

Project Bear Hugs is a nonprofit founded to help the most vulnerable victims of disaster.

