Previewing the 2021 Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - Old Greenwood Golf Course as it’s never been seen before: the site of the PGA’s Barracuda Championship but this time with fans.

When the tournament made the switch last year from Montreux Golf & Country Club to the course in Truckee, the golfers got to experience the change - but fans didn’t just months into the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very weird playing with no fans,” said 2020 champion, Richy Werenski. “It took a while to get used to but then we played for such a long time without fans that you almost got used to that.”

Werenski took some time to talk to KOLO 8 Wednesday ahead of the tournament. He topped Troy Merritt in last year by one point in the tournament’s Stableford format.

“I look forward to (the tournament) every year because it’s fun and different,” said Werenski. “You can play it a little more aggressively than your traditional golf tournament.”

The Stableford scoring is on a point system instead of counting strokes. Positive outcomes hold more weight than negative ones.

The Barracuda holds a special place in Werenski’s heart. Old Greenwood is where the 29 year old got his first PGA Tour win.

“It was huge for me. I’ve worked my whole life to be on the PGA Tour and I’ve always wanted to be a winner on the PGA Tour. That’s something I can always say.”

Werenski will be back this year along with other big names but scheduling the tournament was entirely different this time around. The Barracuda’s Executive Director, Chris Hoff, said having fewer restrictions meant finding the right balance between safety and fun.

“I would say this year has been more difficult and we’re very much looking forward to an event that is close to normal this year,” Hoff said.

Old Greenwood should also provide a better fan experience - even if spectators could get a better workout at Montreux.

“You don’t have to walk up a mountain on any hole,” Werenski said jokingly with regard to Montreux’s topography.

The tournament is August 5 - 8. Tickets are still available and can be found here.

