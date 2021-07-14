Advertisement

Pet Supermarket continues honoring U.S. Military Dogs

Pet Supermarket is calling on you to continue its mission of donating to the U.S. War Dogs...
Pet Supermarket is calling on you to continue its mission of donating to the U.S. War Dogs Association.(SrA Eric Harris | U.S. War Dogs Association)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pet Supermarket is calling on you to continue its mission of donating to the U.S. War Dogs Association.

Since 2016, the company has donated more than one million dollars. Themed bandanas are on sale in store for $5, with all proceeds benefitting the non-profit. Donations collected help the agency’s many programs, such as purchasing goggles and cooling vests for dogs on active duty and assistance once their service is complete.

Men and women who retire, receive help from the VA, but that’s not the case for these four legged veterans, as President of the U.S War Dogs Association Chris Willingham explains, “While the handler has the opportunity to adopt their dog out...all the financial costs fall on the handler. So we help cover those costs for prescription medications and emergency surgeries and just to try and alleviate some of those costs because at the end of the day, if you’re taking care of that war dog, you’re absolutely taking care of that veteran.”

Visit the Sparks location at 598 North McCarran Blvd or the South Lake Tahoe store located on 960 Emerald Bay Road, through Sunday July 31. To learn more, head to https://www.uswardogs.org/

