Nevada business owner helps Beckwourth Fire victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the second wildfire in eight months to destroy the city of Doyle, California. Families are devastated and they are left with nothing but ashes and the clothes on their backs. A small town outside of Fallon known as Middlegate has stepped up to the plate.

Carol-lynn Dinius, is the owner of Middlegate Motel she has been working on providing rooms for people who lost it all in the Beckwourth Complex Fire. She got the idea after being on Craigslist where she saw a post about a family of ten who lost their home in the fire and needs help getting back on their feet. Dinius said they know what this feels like, their small town was once completely burnt down.

“A lot of people came out to help us and they gave us mobile homes to move back into, so we figured we would give back,” said Dinius.

Dinius has also put together five more rooms to take in more families in need. Other members of their small community have gathered 2 trailers full of items to donate.

“We try to help people whoever we can, we have quite a bit of people here that have also been in dire situations where they have needed a place to stay,” Dinius said.

The family will be moved in by Friday and they tell me they are lucky to have such amazing people in their neighboring state.

If you or someone you know has been displaced as a result of this fire you can call (775)423-7134 for a place to stay, but rooms are limited.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.