Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead on USA Parkway identified
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to 92,988 acres
Nevada Highway Patrol
Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50
The Nevada Humane Society is looking for a family to adopt Tucker.
Abundance of dogs and cats ready for adoption

Latest News

One person is dead after shooting at a Detroit banquet hall Tuesday morning. (Source: WXYZ via...
Victims in Detroit shooting were targeted, police say
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery
U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for...
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms