Mackay Statue under scrutiny

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s estimated 10,000 people gathered in the quad up at UNR on June 10, 1908. They watched as the university unveiled the John Mackay statue. Located in front of the Mackay School of Mines he was the only Comstock mining Barron to give back to the state of Nevada. His family funded both the school and the statue.

Inside the School of Mines, the Keck museum contains plenty of information about Mackay. On display, his 1250 silver service. Despite the opulence, Mackay was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

“When John Mackay was young he quit school to be able to take care of this family,” says Annie Huhta a member of the Mackay Advisory Discussion Committee.. “He was self-educated from that point on. So, I think having access to education from that point on was very important in his life,” she says.

Rumblings about the statue began back in October 2020 concerning the statue. Not just about Mackay himself, but about the artist responsible for the statue.

Gutzon Borglum was commissioned to create the statue. An up and coming artist at the time, he would later be responsible for Mount Rushmore and a portion of Stone Mountain. Historians point to his affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan and adamant belief in Nordic superiority.

In October of last year the university became aware of a petition calling for the statue’s removal. A Mackay Advisory Discussion Committee was created where all parties were welcome to express what the statue meant to them.

“I think more and more our campus, is missioned about increasing our willingness and our commitment to having challenging conversations, and to creating narratives that capture experiences of our full Nevada community,” says Melanie Duckworth with the Mackay Advisory Discussion Committee.

Duckworth and Huhta co-chaired the committee, and after approximately seven months members came up with recommendations concerning the Mackay Statue. Those recommendations range from leaving the statue as is, to removing the statue, to everything in between.

Duckworth says the challenge was to come up with proposals which would reflect the university’s ideals.

“We need our campus to be sort of the flagship being the place where people feel represented, influenced, as though they matter in all ways,” says Duckworth.

Those recommendations are now in the hands of UNR President Brian Sandoval. He can select a proposal or suspend consideration.

If he does choose to make changes to the Mackay Statue they must be approved by the University Regents.

