Vax Nevada Day winners to be announced Thursday

Vax Nevada Days
Vax Nevada Days(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The second round of Vax Nevada Days winners will be revealed Thursday at Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe.

Governor Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the winners at 6 p.m.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will give out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

The first announcement was made July 8, 2021 from Las Vegas. Announcements will be made every Thursday through August 26 when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

You can watch Thursday’s announcement live on the KOLO 8 News Now website and on our Facebook page.

The governor will be joined by some of the prize winners who are required to confirm identity, eligibility and acceptance of the prize before receiving the prize. Winners of larger cash prizes and tuition prizes will be contacted in advance of each announcement but will not know the specific prize they won until the announcement date.

To see the Vax Nevada Days official rules, click here.

