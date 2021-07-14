FBI investigation targeted international money laundering ring in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI and U.S. Attorneys Office have announced an operation that targeted an international money laundering ring that operated in Las Vegas.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas Field Office Aaron Rouse says the investigation began as most do, with a tip to FBI agents. That tip led to a much deeper investigation that involved federal, state and local law enforcement, along with assistance from 30 different countries. “Thanks to the sharing of intelligence and resources, we have had a significant impact on such things as the trafficking of illicit drugs, and disrupted the money laundering mechanism that funds illegal enterprises around the world.”

Law enforcement representatives from six countries were present in Las Vegas for the announcement, from Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada, Columbia, Australia, Costa Rica and Romania.

Rouse says the six-year-long operation revealed involvement by violent South American gangs, as well as Chinese and Russian criminal operations.

While much of the criminal activity was centered outside the United States, Rouse says all of it impacted American citizens in one way or another.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Nevada Christopher Chiou says ‘Operation Money Maker’ resulted in arrests in the United States on more than 100 counts. Three suspects are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine and money laundering. Three other suspects are accused of money laundering. Dozens more arrests reportedly were made in other countries.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada identified the suspects as:

Barak Amar (51, of Las Vegas) conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. He is indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Arshak Arayan (41, of Los Angeles) conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. He is indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and six counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Ofir Frieden (38, of San Jose, California) conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine . He is indicted on 45 counts of money laundering, eight counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and ten counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Djekem Kedoshim (31, of Seattle, Washington) is a business owner who wrote a business check in the amount of illegal drug proceeds to co-conspirators. He is indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering.

Moshe Malka (36, of Las Vegas) conspired with others to deposit illegal cash proceeds into his bank account and wrote checks to co-conspirators for the cash received. He is indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and ten counts of money laundering.

Shine True (39, of Phoenix, Arizona) conspired with others to deposit illegal cash proceeds into her bank account and wrote checks to co-conspirators for the cash received. She is indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and eight counts of money laundering.

