DNA: Wildlife officials killed bear that mauled woman

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - DNA testing confirms that federal wildlife officers shot and killed the grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent in western Montana and killed her.

Montana wildlife officials say the DNA sample from the bear matched a saliva sample from the scene of the July 6 attack and samples from two chicken coops that were raided in the Ovando area.

The bear killed 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, while she was camped along a long-distance bike route that traces the Continental Divide. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon has said the bear was a healthy weight and showed no sign of illness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)