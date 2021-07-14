Advertisement

DNA: Wildlife officials killed bear that mauled woman

In this 2014 photo provided by Lori Mallory Eckhart, nurse Leah Davis Lokan poses for a photo...
In this 2014 photo provided by Lori Mallory Eckhart, nurse Leah Davis Lokan poses for a photo at her office in Chico, Calif. Lokan was pulled from her tent and killed by a grizzly bear in Ovando, Mont., early on July 6, 2021. Wildlife officials say they shot and killed a bear early Friday, July 9, that they believe was responsible for Lokan's death. (Lori Mallory Eckhart via AP)(Lori Mallory Eckhart | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - DNA testing confirms that federal wildlife officers shot and killed the grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent in western Montana and killed her.

Montana wildlife officials say the DNA sample from the bear matched a saliva sample from the scene of the July 6 attack and samples from two chicken coops that were raided in the Ovando area.

The bear killed 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, while she was camped along a long-distance bike route that traces the Continental Divide. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon has said the bear was a healthy weight and showed no sign of illness. 

