Detectives seek vehicle burglary crew information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help to find what it calls a vehicle burglary crew that hit 15 victims Tuesday morning in Spanish Springs.

They are also suspected in thefts in the Curti Ranch area and in Stead.

It happened Tuesday between midnight and 4:30 a.m. at the Estates at Pebble Creek near the north end of Spanish Springs Valley.

There were several vehicle burglaries, a home burglary and one stolen vehicle.

They broke windows to get access to vehicles. They also broke into someone’s garage. Their haul included a semi-automatic handgun, a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and several credit cards, which were used at Reno-area businesses.

On Tuesday shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department found the Jeep in the area of Plumas Street and Moana Lane occupied by one male. He drove off and when the vehicle was found a few blocks away the suspect was gone.

Detectives believe there are suspects, either teens or young adults. One suspect wears a red hoodie with a reflective logo on the front and also unique red shoes.

Detectives also believe the suspects committed vehicle burglaries in Curti Ranch and Stead on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or can go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Refer to WC21-3328 – WC21-3339.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.