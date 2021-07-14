Delta variant: 53 new cases, 1 new death in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials on Wednesday reported 53 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and one new variant-related death.

The patient who died was a woman in her 50s with an underlying health condition.

This marks three deaths in Washoe County tied to the variant. Health officials said all of the patients who died were unvaccinated.

There are a total of 118 Delta variant cases in Washoe County. Of the 118 Delta cases, 11 were hospitalized and four were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of the 11 hospitalized cases, only one received a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said.

Approximately 40 Delta cases are considered “active” and have yet to recover.

“The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain in Washoe County and the state of Nevada,” said Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director for Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness for the Washoe County Health District.

“Our disease investigators are reporting back that cases with the Delta variant are experiencing more severe symptoms lasting more than 10 days. All but one hospitalized case, and all fatal cases, infected with the Delta variant were not vaccinated. It’s extremely important that residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” Diao said.

Health officials also reported 52 new daily cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County. This is the highest number of new cases reported since May 6, the health district said. The 7-day average of new cases is now 33.3 which is a 65% increase in new cases in only a week.

Health officials are urging anyone who is unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and said it has been proven to be effective against the Delta variant and is the solution for preventing transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Local pharmacies and grocery stores are offering the vaccine as well. See a full list here.

There are also several community COVID-19 vaccine events this week.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.