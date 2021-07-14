Advertisement

Beating the heat: Precautions to take when exercising outside

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer heat can make the most mundane tasks a chore. People who exercise as part of their daily routine can find it especially challenging when it is so hot. There are some ways to ensure you are breaking a sweat in a safe and healthy way.

St. Mary’s Training Center’s Stephanie Leff shared how to keep as cool as possible when working out outside.

“People should hydrate before they exercise outside, while they are exercising outside, and also after they are exercising outside,” she said. “So people should carry with them water and make sure they take small sips during exercise.”

She also said the clothing you wear can have a big impact. Light-weight and light-colored clothes that wick away moisture are ways to stay as cool as possible during an outdoor workout session.

Listening to your body and knowing to modify your workouts as needed are other precautions to take with the rise in temperatures.

For more information about health and wellness, visit the St. Mary’s Training Center website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead on USA Parkway identified
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire now 71% contained
Nevada Highway Patrol
Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50
John Mackay statue at UNR
Mackay Statue under scrutiny

Latest News

Air pollution in Reno from a Michael Kiewicz video.
Air Pollution in Reno/Michael Kiewicz
Ozone levels graphic
Ozone goes into unhealthy level Saturday in the Truckee Meadows
Renown Health logo.
Renown cuts 166 jobs, freezes 176 vacancies
Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners