Beating the heat: Precautions to take when exercising outside

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer heat can make the most mundane tasks a chore. People who exercise as part of their daily routine can find it especially challenging when it is so hot. There are some ways to ensure you are breaking a sweat in a safe and healthy way.

St. Mary’s Training Center’s Stephanie Leff shared how to keep as cool as possible when working out outside.

“People should hydrate before they exercise outside, while they are exercising outside, and also after they are exercising outside,” she said. “So people should carry with them water and make sure they take small sips during exercise.”

She also said the clothing you wear can have a big impact. Light-weight and light-colored clothes that wick away moisture are ways to stay as cool as possible during an outdoor workout session.

Listening to your body and knowing to modify your workouts as needed are other precautions to take with the rise in temperatures.

