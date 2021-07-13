Advertisement

Yelp Reno launches Out and About Pride Party

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Yelp launched its Out and About Pride Party this week. This will be the first ever community wide celebration leading up to the Pride Festival on Saturday, July 24th.

According to Yelp, over 20 local businesses are supporting the LGBTQ plus community by offering specials on food and products. Each portion of the sale will benefit Our Center. The goal is to raise $36,000 to fund a full year of services.

Brennan Best with Liberty Food & Wine Exchange said, “I thought that was really great and its a great space for them to go and have the sense of community, feel at home, and feel safe.”

Owner of Prude and Boujee, Vanie Carter-Strauss said, “We love Our Center, I definitely look at what they do in our community for several years, and I just love how much they put into our community. So we are really excited to be donating our profits to that organization.”

To find out more on the businesses participating click here.

