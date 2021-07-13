Advertisement

Woman found dead on USA Parkway identified

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A death investigation is underway in Storey County following the death of a woman at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

On July 11, 2021 the Storey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 7400 USA Parkway where 37-year-old Catelyn Carver was found dead.

Results of an autopsy are pending, but the sheriff’s office said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who may have spoken to Carver or seen her during the afternoon of July 11 is asked to contact Sgt. Mendoza, at (775) 847-0979. Carver had been driving a 2001 white, GMC pickup truck prior to her death.

