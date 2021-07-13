Washoe Co. positivity rate jumps to 5.2%

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials on Tuesday reported that Washoe County’s COVID-19 positivity rate had jumped from 2.9 percent to 5.2 percent since June 13, 2021.

The Health District and state health officials are urging unvaccinated residents to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones from the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The Delta variant, which is the dominant variant in Washoe County, is much more contagious than other variants and most hospitalized Delta cases are unvaccinated, health officials said.

The Health District is returning to North Valleys High School, Sparks Middle School and Wooster High for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for those 12 years and older (12-17 must have parent or guardian present).

Below are some community events where you can get the free COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are encouraged to stop in but appointments are available to some events as well. Links below include appointment registration and more information:



The Health District is also providing vaccines at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, click here. Appointments are not required but recommended.

Nevada is among states leading the nation in new COVID-19 cases and Washoe County is trending higher as well, health officials said. The 7-day moving average for new cases in Washoe County is at 28, which is the highest it has been since May 16 (28.6) and is a 40% increase in new cases just in the last week.

The next drawing for Vax Nevada Days is set for July 15. More than $5 million in cash and prizes will be given to Nevada residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 15. The first drawing was July 8, 2021.

