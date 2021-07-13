Advertisement

Reno man convicted in home burglaries; faces 21 years in jail

Ian Held
Ian Held(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces up to 21 years in jail after being convicted of a home burglary in Somersett and an attempted home burglary Northwest Reno.

Christopher Ian Held, 45, was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation linked him to home burglaries that had happened that same month.

During his trial, evidence showed that Held smashed a glass door with a brick to get into the home in Somersett. Neighbors noticed the damage to the home the next day, and reported it to authorities.

Evidence was also presented to the jury of an attempted burglary in Northwest Reno. Held was filmed on a Ring Doorbell camera placing a glove over the doorbell. He then went to the back of the home and threw a rock through a window to try to get into the home, however, one of the homeowners that was present at the time confronted Held who left.

When arrested, Held was also found to be illegally in possession of several firearms, the Washoe County District Attorneys Office said.

Held is expected to be sentenced August 28, 2021.

