Post offices back open in Herlong and Milford

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Post offices in Herlong and Milford are back open after the Beckwourth Complex Fire forced them to close as part of an emergency suspension.

Both post offices are open for full retail and P.O. Box service.

Beginning Tuesday, July 13, all retail and P.O. Box operations at the Doyle Post Office at 745-850 Rachel Drive, Doyle, Calif. will be conducted at the Milford Post Office.

All retail and P.O. Box operations at Chilcoot will continue at the Loyalton Post Office at 500 Main Street, Loyalton, Calif. until further notice. The Loyalton Post Office is open Mon-Fri: 8:00am – 12:30pm and 1:00pm – 5:00pm. The office is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Retail hours at the Herlong Post Office are 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed Saturday and Sunday. Retail hours at the Milford Post Office are 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.