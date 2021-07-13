Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garson Fire grows to 150 acres.
Garson Fire 75% contained
A structure burned in Doyle by the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
Beckwourth Complex Fire grows to 92,988 acres
Beckwourth Complex Fire continues to spread throughout Northeast California
Doyle destroyed by wildfire for second time in eight months
Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Bordeaux/Timberline Drive and the Mt. Rose Highway.
‘Human-caused’ fire on Mt. Rose Highway burns about an acre
A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.
Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno

Latest News

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Washoe Co. positivity rate jumps to 5.2%
Texas Democrats
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy